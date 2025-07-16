Her Older Brother Moved Back Home And She Agreed To Share A Room With Her Mom, But Three Years Later She Wants Her Room Back

Sometimes, you really need to stand up for yourself, but that can be hard when the person you need to stand up to is your parent.

Imagine being a teenager and having to share a room with your parent. Would you be fine with this, or would you want your own room?

This girl shares how she has had to share a room with her mother for three years, but it wouldn’t be that way if her older brother moved out.

Check out the full story.

AITA- asking my mother for my room back I (16F) live with my mother and my 2 brothers in a house with 3 rooms. The thing is that before, only one of my brothers, my mother and I lived there, and each of us had a room.

This is where it gets bad!

But my other brother(30M) came from another country and told my mother that he was going to stay home for just a month to settle in the country and that would be looking for a house to leave as soon as possible. So my mother decided to give him my room since we are both women and we could share a room, and at first I didn’t care because it was only going to be for a month. The problem is that it’s been 3 years and he’s still here with no signs of looking for a house or anything.

Her mother is on her brother’s side.

And the other day I asked my mother if I could have my room back because I need my privacy back and she scolded me asking if I wanted to send my brother out of the house, that I was selfish for just thinking about myself and that we were all family and you don’t do that to family. I discussed this with my brother, (the one who is about my age) and he told me that I had to understand that my mother can’t kick her own son out of the house.

So, I don’t know if I’m being selfish for wanting my room back, even if it means my other brother has to leave home. AITA?

YIKES! That’s a little rough…

Why can’t they find a middle ground with this situation?

Her brother needs to move out.

