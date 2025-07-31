She Answers An Unknown Caller And Gets An Earful, So She Got A Great Idea For A Vengeful Game Of Telephone

We’ve all dealt with spam calls and bad numbers, and, in the worst case scenario, we’ve accidentally answered one of those unwanted calls.

In this story, someone finds a way to deal with a rude caller… by giving them a taste of their own spam.

Let’s dial in.

I honestly don’t know his number

Today, I had a random number call me and demand why I was leaving missed calls on his phone. Told him I actually don’t know your number why would I call you?

Great question. What’s his response?

He is agitated, yells, “Woman, why would you keep calling me then!?” Tells me to screw off and hangs up. I answered his phone call because I was expecting an actual phone call or I wouldn’t have.

Yeah, I was wondering… you never answer for an unknown number! But what can OP do now?

Later, I’m at the mall with an angry toddler. Currently been badgered by a lady who keeps inviting me to their Church and asked if they can give me a call. So I signed their form with this guy’s number and said I just need a lot of Jesus in my life, I needed daily reminders that I am loved.

Don’t we all?

Sounds like he needed Jesus in his life, swearing at a stranger like that. I probably do too, but that’s okay.

Hopefully this guy doesn’t miss his calling from above.

Let’s see how the comments react to this phone tag.

Dial R for Revenge.

