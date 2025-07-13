A Widow Found A New Love, But There Were Some Pretty Big Strings Attached Because Her New Beau Was Already Married

Look, we’ve all heard tales of immigration fraud and second families.

AITA for telling my mom she is nothing but a mistress. Backstory: my dad has been dead for almost 4 years. Significant age difference (he was 18 years older) so my mom was a caregiver for the last 5 years. She is now early 60s. She started “seeing” a man that she met through FB dating while my dad was still alive. Fast forward.

Her and let’s call him Bob are “together.” Bob is from another country, but has PR in Canada. They dated for 6 months, and then he moved in with my mom. He has significant health issues and so has not been working. She has been the sole financial provider, and he has not had a drivers license etc. He then brought his FAMILY over from another country which included: WIFE and three older children. My mom knew about this, but claimed they had been separated for years and there was nothing romantic.

Bob brings his family here, and moves out from my mom’s house into an apartment with wife and children to help them “settle.” Kept telling my mom it would only be a few months. It has now almost been a full year.

To complicate matters, they opened a store together in the local mall. Selling wares from his home country. I don’t believe it’s exceptionally profitable, and now my mom who has a full time job and should be retiring is spending many evenings and weekends running the store while he is with his family. They all do multiple activities together, but he immediately stopped showing any affection towards my mom (which was minimal to begin with) as soon as the wife moved to Canada.

I basically said, in a baffled state, enough is enough. This isn’t a relationship and told her she was nothing but a known mistress who his wife is tolerant enough of to keep around as a cash cow.

AITA? Do I just let it go and let her live in this delusional state? I’m worried it’s going to have some serious financial, emotional, and mental consequences.

