Wife Cut Out The Tomato Seeds Because She Disliked The Texture, But Her Preparation Choices Became A Recurring Debate With Her Husband

In most households, small preferences in cooking go unnoticed, but some exceptionally opinionated people are determined to challenge them.

One home cook faced unexpected pushback from her husband over the way she prepped tomatoes for dinner, and it opened the door for quite a debate.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for cutting out the core and seeds of the tomato and throwing it away? I am the one who cooks in my house. The other day, I was making dinner—tacos with pico de gallo. I diced a bunch of tomatoes. My husband came into the kitchen while I was cutting the vegetables, and we were talking.

Then a small preparation choice opened the door to a debate.

He saw me cut out the core and seeds of the tomatoes and throw them away. He asked why I did that. I said I just don’t like the seeds, and if I cut out the core, the seeds go with it easily. I told him I’ve always done it that way.

But her husband doesn’t approve of this at all.

His argument is that it’s wasteful. I’m cutting out a part of a perfectly good piece of produce and throwing it away. He thinks I should be cutting up the whole thing, minus the stem part, and using it. I think it’s fine. I don’t want to use a part I don’t enjoy.

She finds it pointless to include.

I don’t like the seedy part and the core. The seeds are slimy and add extra unwanted moisture, and the core is pretty flavorless. So if I don’t enjoy it, why should I eat it?

Now she wonders where others stand in the debate.

It’s low-stakes and not serious, but it keeps coming up. So, AITA for cutting out and throwing away the core and seeds of tomatoes?

Who knew such a small difference in kitchen habits could turn into such a loaded debate.

Let’s let Reddit weigh in on this issue.

This user thinks she should call her husband’s bluff.

Her cooking, her rules.

Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you always should.

This commenter offers a clever suggestion.

They may never agree on the proper way to prepare a tomato, and maybe that’s okay.

Maybe not every problem needs a solution, especially when it comes to cooking ingredients.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.