Woman Agreed To Let Her Sister-In-Law Get Married In Her Backyard, But When The Guest List Doubled, She Changed Her Mind

Plans can change when planning a wedding, but if the wedding is being held at your home, it’s important to put a cap on the guest list.

This woman initially agreed to let her sister-in-law use her backyard for a wedding, but the number of wedding guests keeps increasing.

Now, she wants to back out, but her husband thinks that’s a bad idea.

Who is in the wrong here? Check out the full story to find out.

AITA for saying no to hosting my sister in laws wedding ceremony at my house? AITA for not wanting to host my SIL’s wedding in my backyard? My SIL asked me a week ago if she could get married in my backyard. She said that only included 4 witnesses. It was intended to be a small 10-minute ceremony with no reception.

The number of guests kept increasing.

Well now, her fiancé has 20 plus people coming from out of state. I have never met any of them before. The number keeps growing by the day.

I’ve told my husband that I am now not comfortable. I don’t want having that many people at my house, and that the script was flipped on me.

This woman thinks her SIL would understand if she backs out.

I actually believe my SIL would be extremely understanding. She would know I’m not feeling comfortable with this many people. I thought she’d be happy to find another free outdoor space.

But her husband is making her feel bad.

It’s my husband that is making me out to seem like a bad person. He is arguing semantics with me. “What’s the difference between 5, 10, 15, and now 20? I need to know the why,” said my husband.

She doesn’t know if she’s doing the right thing.

I’ve told him several times that I don’t need to explain myself more. It’s also my house. I felt like I was being very accommodating with the initial request. That’s something I would naturally not jump all over to offer. AITA for saying no with the new conditions?

The plans have changed, and she doesn’t like the new plan. She should talk to her sister-in-law about it instead of her husband.

