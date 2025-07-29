Woman Asked Her Girlfriend To Track Her Drive Home For Safety, But When She Got Stranded Her Girlfriend Fell Asleep And Missed The Call

It’s hard to feel safe when the one person you’re counting on lets you down.

So, what would you do if you asked your partner to keep an eye on you during a long, risky drive, only to find out they fell asleep and ignored your calls when you needed them most? Would you let it go? Or would you call them out for not taking it seriously?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very scenario and says exactly what she thinks. Here’s the full story.

AITA for arguing with my girlfriend for falling asleep My (27f) girlfriend (27f) is known for falling asleep really quickly. She works long hours, so once she gets home and lays down on the couch or the bed, she’s OUT. She’s also a very heavy sleeper. This is usually not an issue, but today I really needed her to stay awake. Once a week I work in a different city 3+ hours away (3 hours there, 3 hours back plus traffic), and while I was on my way back home, my car battery died. I was still an hour away and it was already dark out. I had to wait until someone nice showed up and was able to jump start my car.

When she got home, she went off.

While this was all happening, I was on the phone with my GF. So I let her know I was on my way back and to keep an eye on my location, just in case something else happened with my car. She said okay. When I got home, I called her to unlock the apartment complex gate (she’s the only one who has gate access), but she didn’t pick up the phone. I called again over and over, and it kept ringing, and there was no answer until I finally used our blink camera to yell her name and wake her up. When I got in, I went off on her about falling asleep while she was supposed to be keeping an eye on my location.

Unfortunately, they did not agree.

She is also well aware that I don’t have gate access; she knows I’m stuck outside the apartment complex without her help. And yet I found her on the bed, fast asleep again, with a heated blanket on top. She said, “Sorry, I tried to stay awake!” and I went off on her, saying that it didn’t look like she tried at all. I said that I shouldn’t have trusted her to actually make sure I got home safe. Then she started saying that I was being rude because of the way I was calling her out, and I told her I was not being rude; she just didn’t like to hear what I was saying. And then she started crying and went to sleep on the couch. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this issue, but she did go a little far.

Let’s see what advice Reddit readers have to offer for her.

This reader would’ve had the same reaction.

Here’s excellent advice for her.

For this reader, the electric blanket signals it was on purpose.

According to this comment, the story might be fake.

She should tone it down. Even if she fell asleep on purpose, her reaction was a little too much.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.