Woman Complimented Her For Not Shaving Under Her Arms, But The Compliment Didn’t Feel Very Nice

How would you react if someone commented on your grooming habits, such as whether or not you choose to shave your hair? Would you take their comments as a compliment, or would the comments really bother you?

AITA for snapping a woman who kept commenting about my underarm hair? I (30sF) was an an outdoor cinema event with my friend (30sF) yesterday and I was wearing a tank top. At one point the woman next to me said she loved that I was ‘embracing my feminine hair’. I haven’t shaved my underarms for a while so I guess it was more noticeable than I realised. I kind of just awkwardly laughed, said thanks and that I was ‘just lazy’ and turned to chat to my friend.

For context, I’m pale and have dark hair so it can be noticeable. I also have PCOS so I grow more hair than ‘average’. I’m quite insecure about this (I dermablade under my chin regularly cause I hate the dark ‘more than peach fuzz’ I grow). But I also have sensitive skin so sometimes I just choose not to shave.

Anyways the woman next to me and her friend kept getting progressively drunker as the film went on. At the end she turned to me and again started commenting on how much she ‘loved’ that I didn’t shave. She kept going on about how she wished she was ‘brave.’ And I just snapped. I told her to stop, that I wasn’t being brave, I had a personal medical condition I’m still insecure about and to stop commenting about how my body is different.

She got silent, mumbled a sorry and walked off with her friend. We passed them again when they were leaving and she looked like she had been crying. My friend said I was too harsh and she was just drunkenly trying to complement me. I said it didn’t feel like a compliment when she’s pointing out how different I am.

My friend said I had earlier complimented a woman’s hair and she was a different race to me, so it was similar. It’s starting to get to me. Obviously this drunk woman didn’t know about my issues with body hair but it made me so uncomfortable repeatedly bringing it up. So, Reddit, AITA for snapping at a woman who kept commenting about my underarm hair?

The woman should’ve kept her thoughts to herself. You never know what someone is insecure about. However, if OP is insecure about her underarm hair, maybe she shouldn’t wear a tank top when she doesn’t shave.

