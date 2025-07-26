Woman Decided Not To Attend Her Grandmother’s Birthday Celebration, So Her Mom Got Upset Saying She Might Abandon Her Too When She Gets Older

Family expectations can clash with academic responsibilities.

If you had to choose between turning in a school report on time or attending your grandmother’s birthday party, which one would you choose?

This woman decided not to go to her grandmother’s birthday because of a school requirement.

She planned to call her, but that wasn’t good enough for her mom, who got really upset.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the right decision.

Read the whole story below.

AITA for nor going to my grandmother’s birthday? My mom (57) told me two weeks ago about a dinner for my grandmother’s (91) birthday. She said I was supposed to go, as many others would be attending there. Plus, it’s a “free day.” I wouldn’t have classes. I’m from another country, so I don’t know how you call it when nobody has to work because of the Holy Virgin.

I (27F) knew about my grandma’s birthday. I had planned on calling her to wish her a happy birthday because I knew I would probably not be able to go. Despite being a “free day,” that didn’t stop my teachers from giving us homework with time limits. I had to make and deliver a group report (one of many) to one of my teachers on that day. The group I was in kept slacking on their parts.

I told this to my mom, and she was angry. She said that when she gets old, I would probably abandon her or that I’ll forget about her just like I’m doing now with grandma. I explained to her that it’s not just about the report.

It’s also the fact that we live 2 hours and 50 minutes away from where grandma lives. We barely have money for public transportation on a daily basis. Some days, I walk to my college, which takes me 1 hour and 30 minutes on foot. I told her it would be better if I skipped and called later to wish grandma a happy birthday.

I thought we made peace. But today, in the morning (she has to leave 2 days before), I rushed up to say my goodbyes. She threw me a “I hope your precious report gets a good grade,” and left. AITA here?

She’s prioritizing her schoolwork, which doesn’t make her a jerk.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Balancing family and ambition can be challenging for some people.

