Woman Decided To Stop Helping Her Extended Family Financially, And Now They’re Calling Her Selfish

Setting boundaries with family can be one of the hardest things to do.

This African woman has spent years supporting her extended family financially, but the pressure to fund everything has become too much for her.

She finally decided to say no and prioritize her own goals, but now her family thinks she’s being selfish.

Did she do the right thing? Read the whole story below.

AITA for refusing to keep paying “Black tax” even though my family is struggling? I’m a 28-year-old African woman working in a decent job as a teacher. I’m not rich, but I’m doing okay. Ever since I started working, I’ve been expected to help out my extended family. Paying for groceries, covering school fees for cousins, sending money to my mom monthly, etc.

This woman helped her family as much as she could.

In our culture, it’s seen as a duty, what people call “Black tax.” I understood this growing up, and I’ve helped where I could. But lately, it’s become too much. My siblings now expect me to cover everything, and my mom doesn’t say no to them. I’m expected to help with bills, car repairs, and now even a wedding contribution for my younger cousin’s wedding.

But she finally said no.

I finally said, “No more.” I’ve started saving for my own life, therapy, travel, and a deposit for my own apartment. I told my family that I’m not a bank, and they need to start standing on their own feet. I told my mom I will only help with the needs. And she cried.

Now, family members are calling her selfish.

My aunt called me “whitewashed.” My brother said I’ve become selfish and forgotten where I came from. But I’ve spent years putting their needs first. I’ve missed opportunities, drained my savings, and lived paycheck to paycheck while they bought new phones and clothes.

She loves them, but she’s tired of the responsibilities.

I still love them, but I’m tired of carrying everyone. AITA for choosing myself?

It’s not fair for her to struggle to make ends meet just so her entire family can have whatever they want.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You can love your family and still choose yourself.

