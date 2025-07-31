Woman Feared Becoming The Subject Of A Viral Reddit Post, So She Approached A Dollar Store Employee With A Little Too Much Caution

In today’s world, asking a stranger for help can feel oddly high-stakes.

While searching for an item in a dollar store, one woman was determined to avoid being labeled a “Karen”, but ended up just second-guessing her every move.

The subreddit has ruined me I am ill, and fully masked, I went looking for something. After trying two stores, I bit the bullet and walked into a Dollar Store. The store is big, and I am tired.

She needed help from an employee, but felt hesitant to approach the wrong person.

I did not want to search aimlessly, so I paused to ask the cashier if he knew whether they stocked the item. He did not know, but said there was someone in aisle 8 that I could ask. I wandered down aisle 8. There was a woman at a shelf, so of course, back to me.

She thinks of all the times this has gone horribly wrong for others.

I started to approach her to ask, and had a flashback of this Reddit story. I did not want to become the subject of a post. I walked slowly and silently, trying to see if she had a name tag or some kind of identifying feature. No purse—that was a good sign—but many women do not use purses nowadays. Finally, I saw her take something out of a box and put it on the shelf. Another good sign.

She finally works up the courage to approach her, and is pleasantly surprised.

I slowly approached. She saw me, smiled, and asked, “Can I help you?” She looked like a customer to me (they NEED uniforms). Turns out, they do not stock the item I needed. Oh well, at least I am not the subject of a Karen post!’

This time, she really did work there!

Turns out, she did work there, and she couldn’t have been nicer.

She’s relieved to have escaped the situation without any drama.

