Woman Got Tired Of Her Cousin Mocking Her Simple Wedding, So She Finally Put Her In Her Place

Some people don’t realize that constant teasing can go too far.

If your cousin was constantly making fun of you every time she saw you, would you stay silent and try to ignore the teasing, or would you eventually stand up for yourself and put her in her place?

This woman was grateful when her cousin helped decorate her wedding years ago, but ever since her cousin got divorced, she hasn’t stopped mocking her simple wedding.

At a family gathering, she’d finally had enough and fired back with a sharp, hurtful remark. Did she go too far?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for poking fun at my cousin’s divorce after she insulted my wedding? I (29F) got married at 20. My husband and I were young, desperately in love, and super broke. I was never one to want a big wedding, so we kept it small.

This woman’s cousin helped with the decorations on her wedding.

I will admit, my cousin (36F) helped a ton with the decorations. I’m not one to be super into that stuff. I was fine with it just looking a little plain, but she wanted to make the day special for me, and I appreciated it.

Her cousin got married before her, and it was a grand wedding celebration.

I sang her praises the entire day and paid her for helping me after the fact. I literally made a speech the day of the wedding about how grateful I was for her. I should also note that she got married a few months before me, and this was in an extremely lavish, extremely expensive wedding. Her wedding day was actually perfect, and everyone still talks about it.

Her cousin got divorced.

However, she got divorced about 4 years ago. I’m unsure what has caused this, but now any time we are together, she makes fun of my wedding. She mocks how small it was or how corny the venue was. She insults my bridesmaids, my husband’s family, and how “useless” they were the day of.

At a family gathering, her cousin started insulting her again.

I normally don’t react because, honestly, I don’t care about her opinion. However, today, we are at a large Father’s Day gathering with all my family. From the second she saw me, she started ragging on my wedding to her new boyfriend.

So, she snapped and made a snarky comment.

I’m not sure, but something in my brain just flipped and I said back to her, “Well, at least I’m still married.” Everyone in my family is upset with me. They said I went below the belt with that comment, but absolutely, no one has ever checked her for insulting me over and over and over. AITA?

Her cousin was being mean, so she deserved to be put in her place.

Patience has its limits when respect is one-sided.

