Woman Has Had Enough Of Her Husband’s Cheating, So She Decided To Emotionally Leave Him Amidst A Family Crisis

Cheating breaks all the trust in a marriage.

AITA- Leaving my husband during a life changing event I (29F) have been with my husband (30M) for 10 years, married for 8. We have two daughters (7 and 4). He’s cheated multiple times. But he has always denied or downplayed it, even when I had proof.

I’ve forgiven him more times than I can count. And I have slowly lost myself in the process. I handle everything, the house, kids, and finances. I suffer from anxiety, so I often avoid conflict and let things slide.

Most recently, I caught him texting a co-worker intimately. And he’s planning to hook up. He claimed it wasn’t physical, but I saw the messages. I told him I was done. He broke down, begged me not to leave, and said it was a mistake. But I just feel numb and angry.

Things got even harder. The same day, I found out, our daughter was rushed to the hospital. She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Caring for her now takes all our time and attention.

He’s the only one I can really depend on right now. He thinks that crying with me during the crisis somehow fixes everything. I’ve emotionally checked out. I don’t feel love, just disappointment.

But with my daughter’s condition, I’m scared of making a huge change. Because it could hurt her even more. I don’t know if I’m wrong for emotionally distancing myself. But I’m still depending on him day-to-day.

I feel trapped between what I owe myself and what’s best for my kids. Should I keep trying? Or is it okay to leave emotionally even if I can’t leave physically right now?

Sometimes, staying is so much harder than leaving.

And that’s when it’s time to go.

