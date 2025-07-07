Woman Has Her First Real Boyfriend, But Now Her Best Friend Feels Ignored And Is Giving Her The Cold Shoulder

When your brother’s long-term girlfriend is also your best friend, things can get…complicated.

Especially when your own love life finally starts to take off—and suddenly, your BFF starts acting like you’re the problem.

If your best friend were in a new relationship, would you be mad at her for spending more time with her boyfriend than she spends with you? Or would you be understanding?

These friends are at odds over this situation.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for accidentally ignoring my best friend when my boyfriend is around? My brother is dating my best friend and has now been together for 10 years (started in 5th grade and now they are both in their 20s). I have never really had any romantic relationships until now. Me and my boyfriend have only been together about a year now and I’ve noticed that my friend has been very distant. I asked her about it and she told me that when we are at family events (that my bf and her because she dating my brother are invited too) that I ignore her and will only talk to my boyfriend.

Jealous much?

I apologized to her and tried to fix it by talking to her more but she still got distant again and would even roll her eyes anytime I’d talk to my boyfriend or if me and him started to flirt or play around with each other. She now almost completely distant with me almost only talking to me like I’m a complete stranger. I’m not going to ignore and not talk to my boyfriend for her and he is also on my side with this.

She’s not trying to ignore her.

I love my best friend but to me at least I’ve always thought of it as if my brother were dating anyone else I’d only do small talk or something but for the majority my brother would want to be with his gf and same goes for me and my bf. Like I said I’m not doing this on purpose and I have tried to talk to her more but if just doesn’t seem like it’s enough? Idk, AITAH?

She swears she didn’t mean to ignore anyone—she was just caught up in the excitement of her first relationship. But now the tension is thick, and her oldest friend barely speaks to her.

Is it jealousy? Hurt feelings? Or just a friendship growing apart? Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

This person says the friend is probably just a little insecure.

This person says it’s all perfectly normal.

And this person has some questions and suggestions…but still votes NTA.

She finally found love—too bad it might’ve cost her a best friend.

