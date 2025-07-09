Woman Is Bombarded With Requests From Sisters To Borrow Her Wedding Dress, But She’s Outright Refusing

Sometimes things have completely different meanings for different people. But when it comes to your wedding, are all bets off!

If your sister wanted to borrow your wedding dress to wear to a party, would you let her, or would you refuse because it’s your wedding dress?

Read how one Redditor’s sisters relentlessly ask if they can borrow her wedding dress. Was she wrong to say no?

See the story below for more details.

WIBTA not to lend my sister my civil wedding outfit for a night out? Hi all, need some light here. Here’s the background: my two sisters (30F and 24F) are having a very chic and dressy white party at a beautiful venue in a week’s time.

A month ago, the younger one asked me to lend her my civil wedding outfit (not religious, we’ve had 2 dates, and the religious wedding is the most important to me), a request I didn’t accede to because it’s my wedding outfit — even if it’s “only” the civil wedding.

Funny enough, the older sister had the same question…

Two weeks ago, my oldest sister asked me the same thing. I refused for the same reason, and suggested a white outfit instead, of the same brand, but not the same model.

I also proposed another dress to the younger one, to offer two solutions. The younger one accepted.

However, the older one had some cutting words.

The older one sent me a text saying “Ok, since there’s no loan possible for an express outfit that, unless I’m mistaken you won’t wear on the same date, I’ll look for the same one on Vinted,” and “I’m ashamed for you.” This one felt particularly nasty, and I cried. A few days after, My mother talked to me about it again, and I cried on the phone telling her I had other problems, and that I could not believe the pressure for that outfit. After, I received an apologetic text from the sister. I thought the matter was over.

Now, this is where things get really wild.

However… This morning, I received another text message insisting that 1) I won’t be at the party 2) It’s the perfect outfit that will fit her like a glove 3) Okay, I wore it to my wedding, both civil and religious, but then on different occasions, “so this is not a sacred relic”. 4) Finally, she’s the one who introduced me to the brand, and the model. 5) That she doesn’t understand my decision.

And, ultimately, this sister just wants the arguing to end.

I was quite calm about not lending it to her, but I’d like to know what strangers would say about it.

I am becoming more and more tired of this and would like to have some final peace. Thank you for your reply and sorry for the lengthy post. WIBTA to keep the outfit ?

Should she just loan the dress to her sisters? Or is that uncalled for? Read the comments below to get an idea of what Reddit thinks.

Redditors came in with full support for the OP.

They also were stunned by the sisters’ audacity to assume.

Finally, one commenter reminded the OP that she owed them nothing.

These sisters need to back off and respect other people’s boundaries.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.