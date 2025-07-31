Woman Is Considering Telling Her Mother-In-Law She’s No Longer Welcome On Family Vacation After Months Of Silence And Disrespect

Family vacations are supposed to bring people together, but sometimes, the tension starts long before the trip.

So, what would you do if your mother-in-law ignored your pregnancy, showed zero support during a heartbreaking loss, and openly refused to speak to you? Would you still welcome her into your vacation home? Or would you finally draw the line?

In the following story, one woman faces this very decision and needs advice. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA If I told my MIL she’s no longer welcome at the VRBO for our vacation in August? I, 28 (F), am married to my husband, 32 (M). We got married in 2022, and since getting engaged, things with my MIL have just gotten worse and worse over the years. We are going on a trip to WI in August to see my husband’s extended family. Originally, we planned to stay at an Airbnb with my MIL, FIL, BIL, and his fiancée. We booked the VRBO in Sept of 2024, and things with my MIL have really hit a tipping point In November, we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby. My MIL never once congratulated me or even said anything about my pregnancy after my husband told them when they had lunch together without me in Feb.

The MIL tries to make everything about her.

In early April, we tragically lost our baby at 21 weeks when my water broke. My MIL never once checked in on my husband to see how everyone was doing after the loss of our baby and two trips to the ER due to complications. Every text and call she made after our loss was to see when she could see our living child because she HAD to see him and spend time with him. Flash forward to Easter. My MIL comes to Easter at my parents’ house and doesn’t speak to me the entire time, and does not once try to interact with our living child. She leaves Easter in a fit for an unknown reason, says goodbye to no one, and sits in the car and cries.

Now, it seems like she’s using them.

MIL has not spoken to us since Easter, including when my husband called and texted on Mother’s Day. We learned from BIL that they had debated getting their own VRBO but realized how close it was to all the family we would be visiting. So she changed her mind and told BIL that she would still stay at the VRBO with us, but would not speak to my husband or me. I want to tell her that she is no longer welcome to stay with us and that she needs to find her own place. AITA?

Eek! What a stressful situation for this couple.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about her MIL’s actions.

This family needs therapy. It sounds like all of them have unresolved issues with each other, and talking to someone may help them work it out.

