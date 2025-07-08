Woman Is Going To Go To A Friend’s Birthday Dinner, But She Told Her Partner He Can’t Go Since His Daughter Will Be Staying With Him

When it comes to child custody, some parents try to plan fun activities and spend as much quality time as possible with their kids when they’re together, but then there are other parents who spend as little time as possible with their children.

In today’s story, one woman wants to make sure her partner’s daughter gets to spend time with her dad while she’s staying at his house weather he likes it or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not letting my partner come to my friends birthday dinner bc his daughter is visiting. I (39F) was invited to MY good friends birthday dinner for her husband and other friends on Saturday night. I invited my partner (56M) -who has two children from another marriage- to come, but only if his daughter (12) was not in town. She would come in Saturday morning, he would work all Saturday day – leaving her home alone all day – and if he went to the dinner she would be home alone for the evening as well.

She was trying to do what was fair for his daughter.

She has confided in me that she hates visiting, and I just don’t think she should have to come if he is going to leave her all day and night, what is the point? So I basically made the decision for him. He did not like this and acted like I was being unreasonable. He then attempted to argue that she should be invited. My friends do not have children and I do not think it appropriate. I blatantly said she is not invited. Am I the jerk?

It’s her friend’s birthday dinner. As a guest, she might get a plus one, but she doesn’t get to invite an unlimited number of people, like children who the guest of honor probably doesn’t want at his birthday dinner.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He doesn’t sound like a very good dad.

Surely she sees the red flags.

This person shares their opinion.

He’s only thinking of himself.

What a horrible father!

