Woman Left Her Brother’s Graduation For An Emergency, So Her Mom Got Mad At Her And Refused To Understand Her Reasons

We all want to celebrate our siblings’ milestones.

But when a crisis hits unexpectedly, we have to make a tough call.

This woman excitedly supported her brother on his graduation day.

But when her grandmother became severely ill during the event, she left with her and went home.

Now, her mother is mad and hasn’t let it go.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for having to leave my brother’s graduation because of my grandma My brother had his graduation this year, and I am so happy for him. I told him many times that I am proud of him. But during the ceremony, my grandma got so sick. She hadn’t been feeling well that day, and I think the heat was too much.

This woman left the graduation ceremony with her grandmother who was feeling really sick.

There was no ventilation at all in that place. And I left with her, so she could get to my family’s house (not hers). She was so sick, I knew she wouldn’t make it there. So I texted my mom and told Dad to tell them that I had to leave.

Her mom got upset and ordered her to come back.

My dad was fine with it (it’s his mom). My mom is a teacher, so she wasn’t with us. She was up near the stage. When I got home, my mom texted, “Get yourself back up here.” And all I responded with was saying no.

She bluntly responded to her mom.

She was annoyed like no other and she kept ranting: “This is his only graduation. You can’t do this.” And I said, “If this was your mom, you wouldn’t be acting like this.” She’s heated after that.

She found a way to go back, but her mom wouldn’t drop the issue.

I told her, “Sorry, I want to be there, but I can’t.” I found a way to get back up to the school. But she has never stopped being annoyed about it. So, am I the jerk?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person understands why she did what she did.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

You did the right thing, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Graduation may only happen once, but health should still come first.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.