Woman Made A Joke About Her Girlfriend’s Dirty Pile Of Laundry, But She Got Offended And Cried In The Closet

Living together can be tricky.

If you were living with your girlfriend and she started teasing you, claiming that the place stinks because of your dirty laundry, would you laugh it off or tease her back?

This woman is living with her girlfriend.

When her girlfriend noticed an unpleasant smell, they started to clean the room.

What started out as fun bonding with jokes and teasing turned into a dramatic moment quite quickly.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my gf the reason our room smells is bc of her? My girlfriend and I are lesbians living in a college town. We both are a little messy, but do our own laundry. I do my laundry about once a week, once every 2 weeks if I had a pretty busy week.

This woman didn’t smell anything despite her girlfriend telling her the room stank.

Recently, my gf has been complaining about the room smelling a little rancid. I thought this was odd because i didn’t smell anything. I assumed maybe I was just noseblind or something. Because of this, my gf began telling me the reason why the room smelled was because of my laundry.

Her girlfriend started teasing her, so she joined the fun.

The first time she said this to me, I just told her that I don’t think it was my laundry, and we left it at that. Then, yesterday happened. My gf was feeling overwhelmed by the mess in the room, so she began cleaning up my side of the room first (the far side of the room). She was teasing me for my cleaning habits. and so, I decided to join in on the teasing.

She told her girlfriend that the room smelled because of her dirty laundry.

The first thing that slipped out of my mouth was the fact that she hasn’t done her own laundry in months and that’s probably why the room smelled. After all, if you put all your dirty clothes in one pile and then recycle outfits, things will get pretty stinky. She really did not like that.

Her girlfriend got offended and cried.

She froze up and began to cry and hide in the closet. She told me that she needs to be alone and that I need to leave. I apologized profusely because I really did not mean for it to escalate like this. But she wouldn’t hear of it. Now, it’s the next morning and I feel terrible. AITA?

Sounds like her girlfriend can dish it out but can’t take it!

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This is manipulative behavior, says this person.

Exactly, right?

People are calling out the girlfriend.

Uh, oh! Short but straight to the point.

Don’t dish it out if you can’t take it!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.