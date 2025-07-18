Woman Spoke Out About Her Childhood Through A Viral Video On YouTube, But Then She Was Accused Of Being Cruel

Pexels/Reddit
Sometimes, feelings are best described in a song.
This woman, the eldest daughter in their home, was expected to act like a second parent.
Her younger sister has very high special needs, and she needed to take care of the youngest one.
When a family member posted a song that described their feelings, she made her own version, too.
But not everyone appreciated her honesty.
Read the full story below.
AITAH for humiliating my overwhelmed parents
One of my relatives on Facebook posted a viral YouTube Short with the song that goes:
“Your wife is your partner, not your mom, clap, clap.
Your wife is your partner, not your mom, clap, clap.
She is not a live-in maid or a hired cleaning crew.
She should not have to clean up after you, clap, clap.”
Some of you may have heard of it.
This woman’s mother has a major martyr complex.
My mother, who has a major martyr complex (that I’m VLC with), chimed right in cheering.
Background: I do admit I have resentment.
I was heavily parentified as a child.
My sister is profoundly disabled (high needs, non-verbal).
And I have another much younger sister who is not disabled.
Her mother relied on her to “parent” her youngest sibling.
My mother leaned on me a lot to look after and occupy the youngest because my disabled sister was such a handful.
My parents did have money.
They just cared a lot about their image and didn’t want to look bad by hiring a full-time nanny to help.
That would make them look like bad parents who couldn’t care for their kids in their eyes.
She commented on the viral video with her own version of the song.
I did post a rhetoric in my relative’s comments and wrote my own version of the song:
“Your eldest is a child, not a parent, clap, clap.
Your eldest is a child, not a parent, clap, clap.
She is not another mommy or an extra pair of hands.
She should not have to nanny on command, clap, clap.”
Many thought she was being rude.
A few thought I was funny.
But many thought I was being “cruel.”
Because my family had “unique circumstances.”
AITAH?
It was a way for her to express her feelings, but did she go too far?
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
This person makes a valid point.
They’re not your responsibility, says this person.
Someone with a similar experience speaks up.
Finally, this person gives their honest opinion.
Telling the truth isn’t cruel but an expression of your feelings.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Woman Spoke Out About Her Childhood Through A Viral Video On YouTube, But Then She Was Accused Of Being Cruel
by Heide Lazaro
