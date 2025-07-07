Woman Was Mistaken For A Vendor At A Craft Fair Twice, But She Decided Not To Correct Them So She Could Get A Discount

Sometimes, a little white lie doesn’t hurt.

If you were mistaken for an employee, would you correct the other person, or would you let them believe you were an employee if it worked in your favor?

This woman was shopping and enjoying her day at a local craft fair. She was mistaken for an employee two separate times, but one time she chose to play along

Read the full story below to find out more.

Twice in one day – and I think I was confused for an employee BY an employee I was at a craft fair yesterday. I was browsing around in one of the stalls. Then, someone came up and asked me how much something was. I knew, so I answered, but I said, “But the guy who actually works here is out back.” And they realized

This woman was mistaken for an employee again!

Later, I was buying something for myself. Then, the person ringing me up said, “So, there’s an employee discount. And that’ll come out to yadda yadda…” They chatted with me like they thought I worked at another stall.

She didn’t correct them so she could avail of the discount.

I didn’t really want to correct their mistake just to pay more. So, I just went “Yeah, haha! It was great today, thanks.” And I scurried off!

Sometimes it works out well to pretend you’re an employee!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Yes, indeed!

This person shares their wife’s wisdom.

People are loving the story.

And lastly, this user shares their personal thoughts.

Who doesn’t want a discount, right?

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.