Her Eldest Daughter Still Wasn’t Over Her Father’s Demise, And Refused To Let Her Younger Daughter See Her Stepdad As A Father Figure

When a child loses a parent at a young age, it can be very difficult to accept that and move on in life.

What would you do if you had one daughter who was getting upset with your other daughter because the younger one saw your new husband as a father figure, but the older one didn’t?

That is what the family in this story is going through, and even though the girls are now all grown up, the situation hasn’t improved.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for telling my daughter she needs to grow up, and apolgize to her sister My late husband died when my oldest daughter (Sofia) was 9 and my youngest daughter (Julie) was 2. Julie has zero memories of her biological dad.

This can be hard on a family.

I started to date 4 years after his death and remarried 7 years later (Sofia was 16 and Julie was 9). Sofia wanted nothing to do with him and looking back was a jerk to him. My husband (Jim) never tried to force Sofia to see him as a father figure, but Julie did see him as a father figure. She refers to him as Dad.

Therapy was only partially helpful.

Both girls have been to therapy, Sofia hated it and I actaully think it made the issue worse. Julie like it and helped her overcome never knowing bio dad. That was the main issue between Sofia and Julie, Sofia thought julie was abandoning and replaying their bio-dad. Julie made it very clear that Jim is her dad and basically bio-dad doesn’t mean much to her since, she doesn’t remember him. Many fights and their relationship was strained. Therapy didnt help, separate and group were tried.

Sofia is really having trouble moving forward.

It got better when Sofia went off to college and they had space. Julie (24) is getting married. She announced this during dinner last Saturday and asked for Jim to give her away. Sofia did not take that well and started telling Julie that she was a horrible daughter and that she is replacing dad. The announcement was ruined and Julie told her not to come to the wedding.

What a difficult situation to be in for everyone.

I pulled Sofia aside and told her that she needs to apologize to her sister for her outburst, that she is way too old for this and it is time for her to grow up. That is fine that she doesn’t see jim as her father but get over that her sister does.

She was crying when I finished, told me it is my fault for getting remarried in the first place and had not contacted me since. I know she apologized to Julie but she won’t respond to any of my texts. AITA?

This sounds like a terrible situation because Sofia went through something awful and can’t seem to get past it, which is impacting everyone around her.

Check out the comments below to see what other people on Reddit think of the situation.

Sofia ruined her sister’s big announcement.

This commenter says Sofia’s resentment is disturbing.

Sofia can’t control everything with her attitude.

This person thinks something deeper is going on.

This commenter says Sofia needs to grow up.

She has been holding on to her grief for 18 years; it is time to move on.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.