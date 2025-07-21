July 21, 2025 at 4:48 pm

You Might Be Tempted To Toss Out The End Of Your Lettuce, But You Can Always Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

by Ben Auxier

Chopping and replanting heads of lettuce

You’ve probably heard the motto “reduce, reuse, recycle,” before, but you may not realize that best practice is to prioritize in that exact order.

Recycling is fantastic, but it still involves a certain amount of waste and a fair amount of energy.

Reusing increases the time between when something is obtained and when any part of it goes to waste.

Reducing means there’s less stuff to need to reuse or recycle in the first place.

Keeping these things in mind, check out this tip for the tips of lettuce via TikTok user @lawrenbagley:

Chopping and replanting heads of lettuce

“Friendly reminder that when you cut off the bottom of a romaine head and plant it…” reads the caption.

Chopping and replanting heads of lettuce

“…they turn into this…”

Chopping and replanting heads of lettuce

“Every single one of these is from the bottom of a romaine head and a great way to reduce, reuse, and recycle.”

Life hack! 🥬

Some more details emerged in the comments:

2025 06 23 22 42 59 You Might Be Tempted To Toss Out The End Of Your Lettuce, But You Can Always Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Of course, you can replant other things too:

2025 06 23 22 43 14 You Might Be Tempted To Toss Out The End Of Your Lettuce, But You Can Always Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Some specifics:

2025 06 23 22 43 41 You Might Be Tempted To Toss Out The End Of Your Lettuce, But You Can Always Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

And a shopping tip!

2025 06 23 22 43 53 You Might Be Tempted To Toss Out The End Of Your Lettuce, But You Can Always Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Happy reducing!

We’re all going to have to tighten our belts.

