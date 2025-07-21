You Might Be Tempted To Toss Out The End Of Your Lettuce, But You Can Always Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

You’ve probably heard the motto “reduce, reuse, recycle,” before, but you may not realize that best practice is to prioritize in that exact order.

Recycling is fantastic, but it still involves a certain amount of waste and a fair amount of energy.

Reusing increases the time between when something is obtained and when any part of it goes to waste.

Reducing means there’s less stuff to need to reuse or recycle in the first place.

Keeping these things in mind, check out this tip for the tips of lettuce via TikTok user @lawrenbagley:

“Friendly reminder that when you cut off the bottom of a romaine head and plant it…” reads the caption.

“…they turn into this…”

“Every single one of these is from the bottom of a romaine head and a great way to reduce, reuse, and recycle.”

Some more details emerged in the comments:

Of course, you can replant other things too:

Some specifics:

And a shopping tip!

Happy reducing!

