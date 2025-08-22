A Beachgoer Had No Idea That She Picked Up A Poisonous And Lethal Cone Shell

You might think that all seashells on the beach are harmless…

But you’d be WRONG.

A woman named Beckylee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she had a close call with a venomous shell creature on a beach in Japan.

Beckylee was looking at tide pools on a beach in Okinawa and she picked up what looked like an interesting shell.

But what Beckylee didn’t know is that she had picked up a shell that contained a cone snail…which has enough venom to kill up to 700 people.

The text overlay on the video reads, “She doesn’t know it yet, but she’s about to pick up the world’s deadliest shell that leads to full paralysis in minutes.”

She added, “Last time I ever pick up a cone shell barehanded…”

We’re glad she’s okay!

Here’s the video.

Beckylee posted a follow-up video and talked more about her experience.

Check out what she had to say!

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

We’re glad this didn’t end badly.

