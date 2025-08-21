A Car Expert Offered Advice About How To Answer Common Questions From Car Dealership Employees

Who’s ready for some car advice….?

Well, you’re definitely in the right place, because a man who specializes in buying cars named Billy took to TikTok to give viewers advice.

Billy talked about the important questions car dealers ask and he told viewers, “And I’m going to teach you to answer them like a pro.”

In the video’s caption, Billy wrote, “Start by emailing, phoning or texting with the dealer. Until you locate the perfect vehicle and have everything just the way you want it, you shouldn’t step foot in the dealership.”

The TikTokker said that the first question you’ll be asked if about what kind of car you’re interested in.

After a dealer finds out what you like, Billy said, “Then they are going to do something that they do at every dealership, hands down, no matter what. They always act like they have to check if the vehicle is still there. Sometimes they’ll even add the little bonus of, ‘I think someone was working a deal on that one,’ or ‘I saw somebody about to buy that last night. Let me check if it’s still here.’”

Billy said that customers shouldn’t give this approach from salespeople any thought whatsoever.

The TikTokker then said that salespeople will ask shoppers when they can come in.

Billy said they’ll bother customers to come test drive the cars and this is because they ultimately want you to do everything in person, because it’s easier for them to make sales that way.

He told viewers, “This is where we need to be strong and let them know that we’re just window shopping right now, and we’ll let them know when we get to that next step.”

Next up is the trade-in.

Billy said, “Every time the dealership says this, even if you have an almost brand-new vehicle, they’re going to tell you the same thing. And that is that you need to take the car down there in person to get a truly accurate appraisal. Otherwise, the dealership says, you won’t be offered the highest possible value for the trade in.”

He continued, “This is what a dealership is always going to say to you, and it’s so frustrating. Why can’t they give you full price for the vehicle and what the trade would be worth to them and then peel the number backwards once you get there, if you lied about things and it wasn’t in good condition?”

Billy said a good way to deal with this is to get outside bids on cars from companies like Carvana and CarMax.

Billy said dealers will then ask you about how much you want to pay each month for a new car.

He said shoppers should say, “’I’d like to know all the numbers and how we got there more than just the payment. The payment will work itself out.’”

Next up, whether a customer is going to finance a car or pay with cash.

Billy said, “In my opinion, unless there’s some benefit on the price, or a discount or an incentivized rate the dealership is offering, I don’t have any reason to use the dealership financing. But, for negotiation purposes, I like to dangle that carrot in front of the salesman’s face and make it seem like it’s possibly an option.”

Finally, the big down payment question.

Billy said, I think the more information we give the dealership until we are sure of everything is just helping them and not us. This is one of those instances where, I think, let’s not tell them about our down payment.”

He said that customers should say something like, “‘Probably, I really don’t know. I haven’t put a number on it yet. I’d like to see the final numbers and see what everything lays out like, and then I can assess what kind of down payment I would like to put down.’”

Good luck out there!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual offered some advice.

This is great info to have for potential car buyers!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁