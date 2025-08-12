August 12, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Costco Worker Said That Customers Might Want To Become Executive Members Because The Chain’s Stores Are Changing Their Hours

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about costco changes

TikTok/@madman13721

Did you know that Costco’s hours are changing?

If not, you’re going to want to pay close attention to this TikTokker’s video.

He’s a Costco employee and he offered viewers advice about their memberships at the popular chain store due to the company’s new business hours, which go into effect on June 30, 2025.

man talking about costco

TikTok/@madman13721

The Costco worker told viewers, “If you’re not already an Executive Member, you might want to become an Executive Member to take advantage of the hour changes that are coming out.”

man talking about changes at costco stores

TikTok/@madman13721

FYI, Costco’s new hours will be:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

It looks like it might be time to move up in the world and get an Executive Membership!

man talking about costco hour changes

TikTok/@madman13721

Check out the video.

@madman13721

Follow me for updates on Costco #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcotok #costcobuys #costcodeals #costcohaul #costconews #fyp #followme

♬ original sound – Madman1372

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.39.10 PM A Costco Worker Said That Customers Might Want To Become Executive Members Because The Chains Stores Are Changing Their Hours

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.39.28 PM A Costco Worker Said That Customers Might Want To Become Executive Members Because The Chains Stores Are Changing Their Hours

And this viewer offered a tip.

Screenshot 2025 06 26 at 2.39.50 PM A Costco Worker Said That Customers Might Want To Become Executive Members Because The Chains Stores Are Changing Their Hours

Things are changin’ over at Costco!

