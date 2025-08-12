A Costco Worker Said That Customers Might Want To Become Executive Members Because The Chain’s Stores Are Changing Their Hours

Did you know that Costco’s hours are changing?

If not, you’re going to want to pay close attention to this TikTokker’s video.

He’s a Costco employee and he offered viewers advice about their memberships at the popular chain store due to the company’s new business hours, which go into effect on June 30, 2025.

The Costco worker told viewers, “If you’re not already an Executive Member, you might want to become an Executive Member to take advantage of the hour changes that are coming out.”

FYI, Costco’s new hours will be:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

It looks like it might be time to move up in the world and get an Executive Membership!

Things are changin’ over at Costco!

