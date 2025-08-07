A Customer Had An Unexpected Interaction With A Mechanic When She Had Car Trouble

You never really know how your experience is gonna go when you take your car to an auto repair shop, but this is definitely a weird one!

A TikTokker named Natalia posted a video on the social media platform and talked about the interesting and unexpected interaction she had with a mechanic.

Natalia said she brought her car to a dealership because it was making a weird noise.

The mechanic at the shop asked her if she knew what was making the noise and she told him she didn’t.

The man then said the two should go for a ride in her car to see what was going on.

Natalia explained, “He’s like, ‘How would you best describe the noise?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. How would you best describe the noise? You just heard it!’”

She continued, “He’s like, ‘Do you think it’s the engine?’ Asking me! I’m literally the last person you should be asking what it is, because I don’t know the difference between the transmission and the engine, and I have no desire to learn, right?”

Natalia and the mechanic took the car back to the dealership and she was given a loaner vehicle.

She said, “And he’s like, ‘Hey, by the way, we can give you a free appraisal in case you want to trade your car in for this one.’ And I was like, I know they don’t charge for appraisals. I’ve never gotten charged for an appraisal, but whatever, sure, let’s do it. I fell for it.”

Natalia said she might get the loaner car she drove and she said that the issue in her vehicle was a collapsed engine mount.

Well, that was definitely unexpected!

