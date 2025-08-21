A Customer Patronizes A Younger Employee And Insists That The Store Doesn’t Have Waxed Paper, So They Get The Upper Hand By Finding It And Bringing Her Three Rolls

You know how they say youth is wasted? Well, like any adage, sometimes it’s true, but sometimes it’s not.

Like in this story, when an older person makes an assumption… and you know what they say about assumptions.

Let’s see what’s in store for us here…

You’re Too Young to Know What That Is This happened last week. I was co-manager with my peer (we will call him Buddy) and we start to do a lap around the store to make sure the team is doing alright and see what needs to get done before we leave.

Responsible employees. Will they get more than they bargain for?

As we start our walk, this older lady is about to pass so I ask her: Me: Hello, are you finding everything okay? Lady: (Angrily) No, I’m not.

OK, coming in hot. What does she seek?

Me; Okay what are you looking for so we can help you find it? Lady: You can’t help me, I’ve already checked and you don’t have it. Me: What is the item? Buddy: If you tell us what item it is we can see if maybe it’s in the back room since you didn’t see it on the floor.

Buddy going above and beyond. What’s this lady’s deal though?

Lady: Don’t bother, I know you don’t have it cause I checked, I went to the aisle your employee told me to go and it was not there. Me: What’s the item? Lady: Waxed Paper Me: Wax Paper? Lady: Wax-ED PAPER Buddy: Right, Wax Paper

Oh boy. We’re getting nitpicky here, I guess?

Lady: WAXED PAPER. You use it to wrap food like sandwiches. NOT parchment paper. WAXED PAPER. You’re too young to know what it is. (Searching in our store device, typed in wax paper, says we have 29 on the floor in the aisle) Me: Okay it says we have some so if you want to follow me we can go and look for it together. (I have been smiling and have been super nice through this whole interaction)

Service with a smile. Will the lady reciprocate?

Lady: No, I already looked and you don’t have it so feel free to go check out what I already know for yourself and I’ll be in the ice cream if you need me. (She proceeds to walk away) I look at Buddy and smile.

What does OP have up their sleeve?

We walk over to the aisle where it said they would be and I kid you not, right NEXT to the parchment paper….

On the TOP shelf are at least 20 containers of WAX paper. Me: Hmmm how many do you think she needs???? Buddy: One, just grab one… Me: I think she needs all 20 of them!!! What do you think? Buddy: (laughs) Oh god no just get one.

Buddy, c’mon! Have some fun with it! What’s a good compromise between one and twenty?

Me: (grabs 3 of them and finds lady) Hello, I wasn’t sure how many you needed so I grabbed three just in case. (I’m smiling from ear to ear) Lady: (looks up from her phone and sees the wax paper in my hands) Oh my goodness where did you find those???!

Eating her words (wrapped in wax)?

Me: In the aisle. They were on the top shelf next to the parchment paper so that could have been why you missed them. (Cause you didn’t look above your eye line) Lady: Oh gosh you must be feeling pretty good right now, making me eat my words. She takes two of the wax paper containers and I end up accidentally running into her a couple more times throughout the night.

Oof. Awkward run-ins, the worst. How did she respond to the encounters?

Each time her face got super red. It was a good night.

Sounds like this lady was redder than a beet.

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

See! It pays to be nice!

