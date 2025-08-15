A Customer Said A Car Dealership Tried To Scam Her When She Wanted Her Windows Tinted

It’s hard to find good help out there these days…

Heck, it’s hard to find COMPETENT help out there these days…

And that brings us to today’s story.

A TikTokker named Brooklyn posted a video and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had with a car dealership when she wanted to get her car windows tinted.

Brooklyn told viewers, “So, when I got my car, I negotiated into the deal that I want all of these back windows and side windows re-tinted, because they’re not as dark as I’d typically like them.”

She got a referral from the dealership to a tint business and Brooklyn was told that they usually only do the front two windows when they get dealership referrals.

When she went back to talk to the car dealer, he told her, “They’re already tinted in the back. Do you want limo tint or something?’”

Brooklyn told the dealer she didn’t want limo tint, and that she wanted the tinting to be darker.

The car dealer eventually agreed.

Brooklyn told viewers, “Now, I’m at the tint place and it’s a sketchy little thing. So, we’ll see if they do all my windows. If they don’t, I’m gonna be mad.”

Check out the video.

Brooklyn posted a follow-up video and said that the tinting job turned out great.

In another follow-up video, Brooklyn showed folks the finished job.

Not bad!

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said.

She got pretty fed up with the run-around with these folks!

