August 15, 2025 at 4:50 am

A Customer Said A Car Dealership Tried To Scam Her When She Wanted Her Windows Tinted

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in her car

TikTok/@brookie.rn

It’s hard to find good help out there these days…

Heck, it’s hard to find COMPETENT help out there these days…

And that brings us to today’s story.

A TikTokker named Brooklyn posted a video and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had with a car dealership when she wanted to get her car windows tinted.

woman talking about tinted windows

TikTok/@brookie.rn

Brooklyn told viewers, “So, when I got my car, I negotiated into the deal that I want all of these back windows and side windows re-tinted, because they’re not as dark as I’d typically like them.”

She got a referral from the dealership to a tint business and Brooklyn was told that they usually only do the front two windows when they get dealership referrals.

When she went back to talk to the car dealer, he told her, “They’re already tinted in the back. Do you want limo tint or something?’”

woman talking about her car

TikTok/@brookie.rn

Brooklyn told the dealer she didn’t want limo tint, and that she wanted the tinting to be darker.

The car dealer eventually agreed.

Brooklyn told viewers, “Now, I’m at the tint place and it’s a sketchy little thing. So, we’ll see if they do all my windows. If they don’t, I’m gonna be mad.”

Check out the video.

@brookie.rn

Welcome to my vlog. Ill post an update #fyp #carsoftiktok #tint #WindowTint

♬ original sound – Brooklyn🦋ER RN🦋

Brooklyn posted a follow-up video and said that the tinting job turned out great.

@brookie.rn

Looks SO much better! #part2 #tint #windowtint #window #car #mazda

♬ original sound – Brooklyn🦋ER RN🦋

In another follow-up video, Brooklyn showed folks the finished job.

Not bad!

@brookie.rn

Replying to @POP 🥷 #windowtint #tint #car

♬ Just A Girl – No Doubt

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.23.20 AM A Customer Said A Car Dealership Tried To Scam Her When She Wanted Her Windows Tinted

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.23.32 AM A Customer Said A Car Dealership Tried To Scam Her When She Wanted Her Windows Tinted

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 8.24.00 AM A Customer Said A Car Dealership Tried To Scam Her When She Wanted Her Windows Tinted

She got pretty fed up with the run-around with these folks!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter