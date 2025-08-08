A Customer Said A Mechanic Tried To Overcharge Her, So She Asked Her Uber Driver To Pretend To Be Her Dad. – ‘The acting skills are a little too good.’

Folks, this is the wholesome story you’ve been looking for!

A woman named Catalina posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she enlisted her Uber driver to help her out when she went to get her car at an auto repair shop.

Catalina filmed the video from the backseat of an Uber and she said to the driver, “Tell him you’re my dad.”

And the guy agreed to it!

The video showed her Uber driver standing by a mechanic, asking him questions.

The mechanic suggested a repair and the man declined and said, “We’ll keep an eye on it and do it next time.”

The man then told Catalina to pay for an oil change and said, “Let’s go.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “The acting skills are a little too good cuz why he actually yelling at me like a dad.”

Catalina hugged the man at the end of the video and he said, “Don’t worry about it.”

That’s a solid move!

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This guy really came through in the clutch!

