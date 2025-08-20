A Customer Said Her Bank Keeps Asking Her Where Her Money is Coming From. – ‘Why do you have three different checks for the same amount?’

Is it unusual for bank employees to ask customers where their money comes from?

I’ve never heard of such a thing before, but, according to a TikTokker named Melissa, it’s a real thing and it’s been happening to her.

Melissa said, “I need to know if this is happening to anyone else. I deposited money into the bank two different times, and they have asked me where it’s from two times. I don’t need to tell you where I got it from. If it’s a large amount of money or a large sum, they have to report it to the IRS.”

She continued, “Both times I have deposited money that do not need to require to be reported to the IRS. Why do I need to tell the bank where I got my money from? The first time we sold an ATV. Sold that, put it in the bank. It was less than what they needed to report to the IRS, but they still asked me where I got it from. And I’m like, ‘What?’”

Melissa continued, “The second time just now I deposited three different checks. I and three other families are going on a beach vacation. I put the Airbnb on my credit card, and the credit card bill is coming up, so everyone is writing me checks for the amount that they owe. I went and deposited it, and the bank was like, ‘Why do you have three different checks that’s all for the same amount?’”

She added, “I have to now tell you where I am getting my money from. No, this is my bank account, and I get money however I want legally and put it in my bank account.”

Melissa then said, “Are these banks asking these celebrities where they are getting their money from? I don’t think so!”

I guess those banks are just doing their due diligence…

