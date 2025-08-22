A Customer Spoke With Kindness Instead Of Frustration, So An Overworked Retail Employee Breathed A Sigh Of Relief

Customer service workers often bear the brunt of other people’s worst moods.

One shopper, who used to work retail herself, offered a small kindness that clearly meant more to one mistreated employee than she expected.

Apparently being a nice customer is rare? At a large bulk store this afternoon, my MIL and I were looking for clothes for my kids. We couldn’t find something we wanted in the right size and asked one of the employees if there was anywhere else it could be.

The employee was immediately apologetic.

She said, “There’s another table up by the entrance, but if it’s not there, we don’t have it. I’m sorry.” To which I replied, “I already checked there, thank you. And it’s not like you’re purposefully hiding it from me.”

The employee’s reaction showed just how much she needed these kind words.

The look of sheer and utter gratitude as she responded, “Yes! Thank you!” made me really sad for the state of our service industry. I worked retail for years, so I get it. But still, that poor woman!

And that, everyone, is how you should behave with retail workers.

It’s always important to be understanding, especially with people who are typically mistreated.

Being a good person really isn’t as hard as some people make it seem.

Customer service employees really get the worst of the worst sometimes.

There’s a name for people who go out of their way to be cruel to retail workers.

She may not have left with the item she wanted, but at least she treated a fellow human being with respect.

