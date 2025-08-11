A Customer Thought The Store Owed Her Money, But She Actually Got An Accidental Discount, So He Asked Her To Pay The Real Price

Everyone working in retail has encountered a Karen. A lot of the time their complaints make no sense. They just want attention.

See why this Karen might reconsider how she treats retail staff.

“Actually, you owe us money” Last Monday, the store my nephew works in had a promotional beer item for sale. A sort of mini-cooler box for a six-pack of beer. There was a mistake with the pricing. On the display, it was written they were €6.75, but they were actually €5.99. Furthermore, the register incorrectly added an additional €1.20 discount on it.

A good self own is coming!

So in total, the box (+ a six pack of beer in it) costed €4.79 for the first day. The six pack alone normally costs around €5.15.

The next day, they fixed the incorrect discount. On the 3rd day, my nephew got an “angry” customer at the information desk he was stationing. Customer: Monday I bought this cooler box, and yesterday I bought another one as a gift, but this time I didn’t get the discount. *Shows 2 receipts showing that he got a €1,20 discount on the first one, but not the second one* Him: That’s correct sir, the discount was an error that was fixed yesterday. Customer: That doesn’t matter, it should have been the same price! I want my discount! Him: That’s not possible.

Time to break it to her…

Customer: Of course it is… Come on, it’s only €1.20, just give it to me! Don’t be so difficult about it. You owe it to me. Him: Actually sir, you owe us money because the discount was incorrectly given…. Would like to pay in cash or card? *Enter €1.20 in the register* Customer: What…? I…? No…! Him: It’s only €1.20… Customer: Never mind then…

Here is what people are saying.

Sounds frustrating.

I wouldn’t go that far, but they definitely should be put in their place.

No, they don’t care about logic.

Get out, then. Yikes.

I don’t think he meant that literally. Was just trying to get a bad customer to go away.

She’ll be back.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.