A Driver Didn’t Expect The Interior Of A 5-Year-Old Mercedes To Look the Way It Did. – ‘Driftwood out in the weather for decades.’

A man who posts popular TikTok videos about cars took to the social media platform and showed viewers the interior of a Mercedes GLE that’s only five-years-old…

And it wasn’t pretty!

The TikTokker told viewers, “I’m hard on Mercedes because I know what they are capable of.”

He cotinued, “This is supposed to be from the best,” but he clearly wasn’t impressed.

The 5-year-old car looked much older and he said that the wood in the interior looked like it was “driftwood out in the weather for decades.”

He continued, “When is this going to cause a splinter? I guess I won’t get the open-pore wood.”

The TikTokker said that, in addition to the issues with the wood, the engine start button was in bad shape, and the leather seats were peeling.

The man told viewers, “It feels like a Chrysler.”

It looks like that car has been through the wringer!

