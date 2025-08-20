August 20, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Driver Didn’t Expect The Interior Of A 5-Year-Old Mercedes To Look the Way It Did. – ‘Driftwood out in the weather for decades.’

by Matthew Gilligan

interior of a car

TikTok/@carsandkeys

Well, that sure doesn’t look right…

A man who posts popular TikTok videos about cars took to the social media platform and showed viewers the interior of a Mercedes GLE that’s only five-years-old…

And it wasn’t pretty!

interior of a mercedes

TikTok/@carsandkeys

The TikTokker told viewers, “I’m hard on Mercedes because I know what they are capable of.”

He cotinued, “This is supposed to be from the best,” but he clearly wasn’t impressed.

The 5-year-old car looked much older and he said that the wood in the interior looked like it was “driftwood out in the weather for decades.”

the interior of a car

TikTok/@carsandkeys

He continued, “When is this going to cause a splinter? I guess I won’t get the open-pore wood.”

The TikTokker said that, in addition to the issues with the wood, the engine start button was in bad shape, and the leather seats were peeling.

The man told viewers, “It feels like a Chrysler.”

leather interior of a car

TikTok/@carsandkeys

Take a look at the video.

@carsandkeys

I’m hard on #Mercedes because I know what they are capable of. #GLE #Benz #Cartok #tiktokautocampaign #CarsandKeys #CarMax #wood #openporewood

♬ original sound – Cars&Keys

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 8.29.59 AM A Driver Didnt Expect The Interior Of A 5 Year Old Mercedes To Look the Way It Did. Driftwood out in the weather for decades.

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 8.30.20 AM A Driver Didnt Expect The Interior Of A 5 Year Old Mercedes To Look the Way It Did. Driftwood out in the weather for decades.

And this TikTokker thinks they know what happened.

Screenshot 2025 07 06 at 8.30.38 AM A Driver Didnt Expect The Interior Of A 5 Year Old Mercedes To Look the Way It Did. Driftwood out in the weather for decades.

It looks like that car has been through the wringer!

