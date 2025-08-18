A Driver Got Worried After A Man Approached Her In A Parking Lot And Asked Her To Jump Start His Car

Always keep your wits about you, folks!

Because you never know what kinds of weirdos are lurking in public places…

A TikTokker named Yvonne posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the potentially dangerous situation that made her act quickly when she was approached by a stranger.

Yvonne told viewers, “Seconds after I locked the door, a guy comes up to my door and knocks. Not on the window, but the door.”

The TikTokker said she rolled down her window a bit and that the stranger asked for her help to jump his car.

Yvonne told the man, “I just got back from the shop, I don’t know if my battery can take it.”

The man walked away from her car…but then she saw him get into his car and drive off.

Yvonne said, “You just asked me for a jump but got in your car and drove away. Portsmouth is a scary place, y’all.”

Keep your eyes peeled out there folks…there are sketchy folks everywhere!

