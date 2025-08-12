A Honda Owner Shared How Much A Dealership Quoted Her To Replace Her Broken Key Fob

Those key fobs ain’t cheap, friends!

And a woman named Emma found out all about that cold, hard fact of life recently when her key fob broke and she went to a Honda dealership to get a replacement.

Emma showed viewers her broken key fob and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Honda said it would cost $175 to replace.”

In the video’s caption, Emma wrote, “To be clear I will not be paying that.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how TikTokkers reacted to this video.

This person spoke up,

Another viewer has been there.

And one TikTokker chimed in.

That’s highway robbery!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!