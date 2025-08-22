A Lonely Woman Has A Difficult Loss, But Finds Solace In A Grocery Store Encounter With A Random Stranger

Statistically, miscarriages are not that uncommon, but they’re still a taboo subject for a lot of people. And hard to talk about for most women.

But in this story, a woman who has suffered a big loss is able to find solace with a stranger. And the stranger gains comfort from the random encounter too.

Let’s check it out.

“No one wanted to talk to me” At one point I was a cashier at large grocery store chain. Most of my coworkers were miserable sad sacks each day, poor guys.

Yeah, tough gig. But rays of hope?

But I was new-ish and had made it my mission to try and make every customer smile. It passed the time faster than zoning out. Cue SadLady.

Uh-oh. Is this going to be uplifting or bring us down?

She seemed a bit down as she got into my line, so I flashed her one of my nicer smiles as I gave her my usual (store mandated) greeting. Me: Hi, how are you doing today? I ask everyone that question, but that day was one of the rare days when I got a real answer. The lady’s expression dropped with her shoulders, and she looked down. SadLady: Not good…

Well she’s not called SadLady for nothing, folks. What’s got her frowning?

Me: What’s wrong? SadLady: A week ago I had a miscarriage. I was in my third trimester and… I lost him. Cue awkward silence as she struggles not to burst into tears and I frantically try and think of something comforting to say.

Yeah how to respond to that? Wonder what OP comes up with…

Me: I’m so sorry to hear that… Immediately I kick myself. How many times has she probably heard that already? My heart went out to her though, and wondered if there was anything else I say to help. Me (hesitantly): Have you… gone to see anyone about it? Sometimes it’s good to talk to someone who isn’t family or friends.

Aw, OP trying to help this lady out. Will SL feel better?

SadLady (looks up all shiny eyed): I just started. I’ve found it does help a little… I won’t get into details, partially for her privacy and partially because I don’t remember, but she ended up talking a lot about how she felt after the miscarriage and we shared our thoughts on therapists, as I’d gone to one at some point as well. By the end of her grocery order (for I’d been scanning her long list of items the whole time) we were both a little tearful, but the Lady seemed a lot more relaxed.

Sometimes it’s nice to have a good cry. Even with a stranger. What happened after checkout?

SadLady: Thank you. You’re the first person who I could talk about this with besides the therapist. No one wanted to talk to me about it. Me (somewhat shocked): Not even your family? She shook her head. SadLady: Every time I brought it up they’d look uncomfortable and change the subject.

It can be hardest to talk to the people closest to you.

Me: Oh… um.. I guess they didn’t know what to say. SadLady: You did. Thank you. I smiled and told her I was happy to help, packed her up and waved her out the door.

Don’t know if that frown turned upside down, but maybe at least her load was lightened.

Days like that day are what made that job decent for me. It’s why I tried to sound genuine when I asked how they were doing. Sometimes people are going through terrible things in their lives. I just find it kind of awful that the woman needed a cashier to talk to because her own family wouldn’t.

Awful, or heartwarming? Maybe a little of both.

Let’s see what’s up in the comments…

