A Man Was Tailgating Behind Their Car, So They Slowed Down And Let Him Pass To Make Sure A Traffic Camera Would Catch Him Speeding

Gotta go fast. “We (my mum, my grandma and me (15)) were driving back from mushroom foraging with a big haul and generally rather happy. But then HE appeared. I’ll call him Mr.

He started tailgating us. HARD. I am fairly certain he would have crashed into us if we suddenly stopped. (not a car person, dunno how good that cars brakes were). He followed us for at least 10 kilometers, it was a one lane land road with no real way to overtake or go to the side to do so. My mom was fuming MAD. She is one of the types that drives speed limit. Period. I mean speed limit. If it is 50 km/h then she will drive either that or 48. So very close to it.

We were nearing a city and I got a dirty idea. Given that we drive this route a lot during mushroom season I knew there were at least 4 speed cameras and I said to mom: Just drive slower (around 30) on the parking spots (they were empty for at least a kilometer. no chance of hitting anything).

Mr. took the bait overtook us with at least 70 (in a 50 kmh zone) and promptly got photographed. We laughed. Oh how we laughed. I certainly pointed at this person and laughed. I know he saw it. I saw it in his rear view mirror when he slowed down to 40 and slowed us down, not that we complained. We were very entertained. Given the time (and place, Germany) I can confidently say he was not in the soft zone (10km/h too much) and got a couple of points on his drivers license (too many points you lose your license).”

