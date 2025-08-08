A Mechanic Bought The Same Part At AutoZone And O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores And Learned Something Valuable

Are you ready for your daily dose of inside information from a mechanic on TikTok?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A mechanic named Kody posted a video on the social media platform and he had some interesting information to share for car owners.

Kody told viewers, “It doesn’t matter where you get your parts.”

He said he recently bought a CV axle from an AutoZone store and the same part from an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

Kody pointed out that there was a $40 price difference, even though both products were exactly the same.

He said, “You see that? Same manufacturer stamp.”

In the video’s caption, Kody wrote, “It doesn’t matter where you buy your parts most of the time. It’s just a different box from the same manufacturer.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Good to know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁