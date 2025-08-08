August 8, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Mechanic Bought The Same Part At AutoZone And O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores And Learned Something Valuable

by Matthew Gilligan

man at an auto parts store

TikTok/@innnoutonmainauto

Are you ready for your daily dose of inside information from a mechanic on TikTok?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A mechanic named Kody posted a video on the social media platform and he had some interesting information to share for car owners.

man in an auto parts store

TikTok/@innnoutonmainauto

Kody told viewers, “It doesn’t matter where you get your parts.”

He said he recently bought a CV axle from an AutoZone store and the same part from an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@innnoutonmainauto

Kody pointed out that there was a $40 price difference, even though both products were exactly the same.

He said, “You see that? Same manufacturer stamp.”

In the video’s caption, Kody wrote, “It doesn’t matter where you buy your parts most of the time. It’s just a different box from the same manufacturer.”

tools laid out on a table

TikTok/@innnoutonmainauto

Check out the video.

@innnoutonmainauto

It doesn’t matter where you buy your parts most of the time it’s just in a different box from the same manufacturer#carparts #fyp #oreilly #innoutonmain #smallbusiness

♬ original sound – Kody Innoutonmain

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.28.24 PM A Mechanic Bought The Same Part At AutoZone And OReilly Auto Parts Stores And Learned Something Valuable

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.28.34 PM A Mechanic Bought The Same Part At AutoZone And OReilly Auto Parts Stores And Learned Something Valuable

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 29 at 2.28.48 PM A Mechanic Bought The Same Part At AutoZone And OReilly Auto Parts Stores And Learned Something Valuable

Good to know!

