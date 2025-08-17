A Mom Talked About How Her Daughter Reacted After She Gave Her $200 For A Four-Day Trip

My, how times have changed…

I remember my mom or dad slipping me a few bucks here and there to go see a movie or go to an arcade, but things are definitely different these days!

And this mom knows all about it..

She posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how much money she gave her teenage daughter when she went on a trip, and how it all played out.

The woman told viewers, “So, my 16-year-old daughter went away this weekend for a birthday trip with her friends. And my husband gave her $200. $200 in cash for the weekend.”

She added that the money was for food and if she wanted to buy anything else during the four-day trip.

But things didn’t go as planned…

The woman continued, “About two hours into the trip, the Capital One goes off, little notification. Says 12 dollars and 96 cents has been spent. And so he looks at me and he goes, ‘She’s using that Capital One.’ I said, ‘What is she using the Capital One for? You gave her $200 cash, for food, whatever.'”

The woman continued, “So, a couple hours later there it goes again, so that night we get on the phone with her. We’re like, ‘Hey what’s going on? Why are you using our credit card?’ She goes, ‘Well that’s for food.’ I said, ‘I don’t understand what that means, that’s for food. We gave you $200 for food, for fun. For a fantastic time.'”

The TikTokker said, “She goes, ‘Oh no, food doesn’t count in that $200. The $200 was mine. The Capital One is for food, because you guys have to pay for my food.'”

This mom clearly wasn’t happy about this and she said, “I think every teenager on this planet has lost their minds. Lost their minds.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this viewer shared a story.

Her kid needs to learn that money doesn’t grow on trees!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!