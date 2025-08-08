A New Owner Of A Manufactured Home Wasn’t Happy With The Purchase

I’m not so sure about these manufactured homes…

Sure, it sounds great on paper, but we’ve seen a whole lot of TikTok videos that highlight how things have gone wildly wrong when people actually move into the houses.

And here’s another example!

A woman named Nikki posted a video and showed viewers why she wasn’t happy about her new Winston Homebuilders house.

Nikki showed viewers the interior of her home and she said, “The chalk marks on the floor are everywhere there are lumps.”

She also said that the subflooring could be felt through the floor.

Nikki said that there were other issues with the home, as well.

She said the fireplace was grouted to the floor, there was a problem with the stove hood, more flooring issues in the bathroom, and grout coming out of the walls in the shower.

Nikki said, “We’ll see what they say…”

Nikki posted a follow-up video and said that workers were there making repairs, so hopefully, all of the problems got taken care of.

We’re assuming that she probably can’t get a refund on her house…

