‘We had no reassurance from the workers.’ – Amusement Park Ride Passenger Talked About Getting Stuck Upside Down With 10 Of Their Friends

Are you the kind of person who enjoys thrill rides?

Well if you are, this viral video from a TikTok user named Evie might make you think twice next time you’re planning on going to an amusement park.

She showed viewers how things didn’t go as planned when she went on a ride at a park in Portland, Oregon.

In a separate TikTok post, Evie wrote, “I had to poke my arm out to lift my head up so blood wouldn’t rush to my head. I was on the ride with 10 of my friends who thought we were going to die.”

Evie added, “We had no reassurance from the workers, instead we just saw them putting their hands on their head as in we were not going to make it.”

In the video below, viewers can see that the ride got stuck upside down…

And honestly, it looks pretty terrifying.

Check out the video.

@evie_s_y I was trapped with my 10 friends upside down for 26 minutes on the Atmosfear at Oaks Park in Portland, Oregon. Multiple people threw up, we all still have a headache and are very sore. We still had to finish the ride once we got out of the ipside down position which was very hard on our bodies. Never go to Oaks Park! @ace #fyp #oakspark #portlandoregon ♬ original sound – evie_s_y

This is total nightmare fuel!

What a horrible experience!

