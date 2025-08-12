A Rude Man Cut In Line, So Another Customer Stole The Butane He Was Buying For A Camping Trip

What are you supposed to do if someone acts like a jerk and cuts in line at a store?

I “stole” from a shopping cart. “This happened a few days ago at a grocery store. I was waiting patiently in my lane, and beside me was the priority lane for senior citizens, PWDs, etc. There were a couple of elderly people sitting on the chairs provided specifically for them while waiting for their turn. Pretty normal set up.

Some guy casually walks up and cuts right in front of the seated seniors. I speak up and say, “Hey, they’re already in line.” And this guy, without even looking at me, goes, “I don’t see them standing in line though.” Real smug. Real dismissive. The elderly folks looked uncomfortable but didn’t want to cause a scene. So I shut up… and I simmered. A few minutes later, we’re still in the lanes and I notice his cart is stacked with what looks like camping gear such as a sleeping bag, paper plates, marshmallows, instant noodles, a portable stove, etc. And there it was: a single can of butane gas.

And right there, I saw an opportunity. The guy’s blabbering on the phone, totally distracted. So I casually leaned over, plucked the butane from his cart, and slid it into mine. He didn’t notice. He checked out and left. I paid for my stuff including his butane, and walked away.

Somewhere out there, this man arrived at his campsite, probably boasting about how smart and quick he is. And when he tried to fire up that portable stove? No gas. No hot food. No coffee. Just crunchy noodles and the sweet taste of consequences, hopefully.”

That guy’s camping trip isn’t gonna go as planned!

