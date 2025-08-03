A Stay-At-Home Mom Filmed What She Did All Day After Her Husband Said She Doesn’t Do Anything

When you hear a man tell his stay-at-home wife that she doesn’t do anything all day, you know he’s gonna get it!

A woman named Heather heard her husband loud and clear, and she decided to film her busy day at home, put it on TikTok, and show him what she really does all day.

Heather got started at 7:58 a.m., got her daughter out of bed, and gave her breakfast. She then dropped off her daughter at school at 9:08 a.m.

Once she was back at home, Heather vacuumed her living room and washed the cushion covers on her couch.

She then did the dishes and sat down to eat breakfast at 10:45 a.m.

After eating, Heather did laundry…and she noticed that her husband had taken out his clothes, but left hers in the machine…

The TikTokker then did more dishes, more laundry and left to pick up her daughter from school around noon.

Heather then vacuumed more, did more laundry, and then she had a hour-long round-trip drive to pick up her other daughter from summer camp.

She made it back home at 3:22 p.m. and told viewers that next up, she had to “make nothing for dinner, then maybe do a little more cleaning of nothing, and then take care of the kids.”

Take a look at the video.

She showed him!

