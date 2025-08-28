A Sweet Old Lady Said They Should Hire The Woman Who Helped Her Find Her Items, So Three Days Later The Supermarket Actually Did

Even a routine grocery trip can take a surprising turn when you least expect it.

One unsuspecting shopper didn’t look like staff, but one customer saw something in her that turned out to be eerily accurate.

You’ll want to read on to find out how this one played out!

Sweet old future telling lady I was walking around in a supermarket to get some coffee. Me: full-on day off, relaxing clothes—not even close to work clothes from the store at all.

But it didn’t take long for her to get put to work anyway.

While reaching for the coffee, I hear a lady say, “Excuse me.” Since I was the only one in the aisle with her, I took out my earphone and asked if I could help her. “Can you tell me where I can find the salad dressing?”

Instead of shooing the woman off, she decided to do her best to help out.

I didn’t know exactly where it was, but I pointed her in the direction where I thought it should be. And that was when she realized: I don’t work there. “Oh my! I’m sorry!” she said. I laughed. “People are there to help others.” I walked to where I thought the dressing would be and found it. I waved to the lady and told her I found it for her.

So that’s when the older lady said something kinda prophetic.

She thanked me and ended her sentence with, “They should really hire you!” Three days ago, I signed my contract at that same supermarket to become an assistant store manager… so without even knowing, the sweet old salad dressing lady told my future. They should hire me—and they did!

Who knew a kind gesture would end up turning into foreshadowing!

This lady would probably get a kick out of knowing she basically told the future!

Maybe, just maybe, it was all part of an elaborate plan.

Time to open a new subreddit!

She sounds like just the breath of fresh air retail environments need.

She thought she was just helping out a fellow shopper, but the universe had other plans.

It wasn’t just a routine interaction — it was fate in motion!

