A Video About How To Properly Use A Dishwasher Went Viral And This Woman Talked About All The Things That Were Wrong

If you utilize TikTok for one thing and one thing only, it should be for advice on home appliances.

That’s the good stuff, baby!

In this video, a woman named Melissa took issue with a video from another TikTokker and she shared her thoughts on how people should be cleaning their dishwashers.

In the original video that Melissa responded to, a woman told viewers, “Are you still using dish pods, dishwasher soap, liquid? Stop it right now.”

The woman suggested that people should use Arm & Hammer laundry booster instead.

She added, “Throw it in the bottom of your dishwasher. Close that lid.”

And then it was Melissa’s turn to talk…

She told viewers, “For starters, you never want to put anything that you want to clean your dishes with into the bottom of your dishwasher and this is why.”

Melissa said that the pre-wash cycle in dishwashers determines how dirty your dishes are.

She continued, “Most machines have soil sensors so they can detect how dirty the dishes are based on the water.”

Melissa then said that after that initial cycle, the prewash water in the dishwasher is drained, so any soap you initially put into the bottom of the machine will be washed away.

If this happens, there won’t be any soap running through the dishwasher during the regular cycle.

It sounds like it’s a good idea to stick to the old tried and true methods, folks!

Here’s the video.

@melissadilkespateras

Dishwasher 101 #dishwasher #cleantok #appliances @MamaTaha

♬ original sound – Laundrytok | Melissa Pateras

She knows what she’s talking about when it comes to dishwashers!

