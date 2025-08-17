A TikTokker Used Slime As A Hair Treatment… And It Didn’t Go Very Well. – ‘I’m gonna have to cut off my hair.’

To each their own when it comes to hair care, but seriously…

Why would anyone do this to their hair?!?!

A woman named Brittany posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed viewers how things didn’t go as planned when she used a bright blue glob of slime on her hair.

In her first video, Brittany said that she saw someone else use slime as a hair mask, so she thought she’d give it a shot.

She told viewers, “You can use any slime, I guess, I don’t know.”

Brittany put the blue slime on her head, sprayed some water on it, and said, “We leave it on for 20 minutes.”

But things were about to get ugly.

Brittany realized that the slime was stuck on her head and she said, “I’m gonna have to cut off my hair.”

Check out the video.

In the first follow-up video, Brittany told viewers, “I took a shower, I did the vinegar, I did the hot water, I did everything y’all told me to do.”

Brittany posted yet another video and she wasn’t done with the slime yet, folks!

Check out what he said and did in this installment!

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual was confused.

She went for it!

And it didn’t work out very well…

