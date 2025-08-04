Absent Father Wanted Recognition On Father’s Day, And He Got Upset When His Son Publicly Thanked His Mom Instead

Father’s Day can bring about all sorts of complicated feelings, especially when the fatherly relationship was always strained.

So when one young man publicly thanked the mother who raised him alone, it caused a rift with his biological father who sought recognition he hadn’t yet earned.

Now he’s wondering if he was wrong to thank his mom on Father’s Day instead of his dad.

AITA For only posting my Mom for Fathers Day? I (20M) grew up with a single mother who adopted me as an elderly woman as a baby.

My biological father was never there at all and is recently sober and has cancer, so I call him once in a while.

I posted my mother on Father’s Day thanking her for playing both roles. My father got really upset and told me I should post him, and I didn’t.

He told me that he does love me and he thinks it’s selfish of me to not acknowledge him for Father’s Day publicly. AITA by being unsympathetic?

