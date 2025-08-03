His Client Told Him To “Make It Pop” After Every Revision He Made, So He Took The Feedback Literally

Vague feedback is every designer’s worst nightmare.

What would you do if a client keep giving you vague feedback? Would you keep guessing at what they really wanted you to do, or would you find a way to get them to give you more detailed notes?

This man was working with a client who loved to give unclear feedback.

No matter how many changes he made, the client would always tell him to “make it pop.”

After several rounds of revisions and zero clarity, he finally decided to take it literally.

Read the full story below for all the details.

A client kept saying ‘make it pop’ – so I made one version that literally had a pop sound on every click I had this client who kept saying “make it pop” on every revision. That was literally the only feedback I got for like 5 rounds. Asking what he meant by that didn’t help, and I always ended up doing a lot of guesswork.

This man made various revisions, but the client still wanted more.

On the 3rd round, I tweaked a few elements. On the 4th round, I reworked the layout. On the 5th round, I added subtle animation. Still, “Can you make it pop more?”

So he made everything “pop” literally.

I asked what that meant. He said, “You’re the software guy. You know better than me.” So I made a version where every click made an actual pop sound. Buttons, links, inputs. everything had “pop” sound. No explanation.

The client got curious about the last changes he made.

I sent it for him for a next round of review and said: “Let me know if this feels poppy enough.” He called me immediately, and asked, “Why does it make sounds?” I said, “You told me to make it pop. I finally took it literally.”

Now, he’s getting real feedback with detailed instructions.

We actually laughed. I never heard “make it pop” again. Suddenly, he knew how to give real feedback with clear notes and no nonsense. It ended up being one of the smoothest projects I’ve done. 👌

Knowing what you actually want is what can truly make any project pop.

