He Found Out That His Friend’s Wife Can’t Stand Him, So He Decided Not To Invite Her To His Wedding Despite Being Called Rude

AITA for inviting my friend (and not his wife) to my wedding? I have a close knit group of childhood family friends (i.e. our parents are friends, siblings, etc). I live in another city but we keep in touch in a group chat daily, and when I am in town I will visit them.

Jim (29M) is getting married in the next few months, his sister Jen (27F) told me that Jim’s fiancée/wife, Amanda (30F) hates me. We all went to high school together and Amanda and I were friends in high school. (Amanda’s family is not in this group of family friends.) She was always very dramatic, but we still got along fine and had good times together. We went to college very far away and naturally drifted apart (at least that’s what I thought).

I had seen her over the years since HS here and there and always made pleasant small talk.

When Jen told me Amanda hated me at first I laughed at the absurdity and how serious she was delivering this news. She said that Amanda talks very badly about me to Jim, Jen, and their mom (another person I thought of as a close family friend and someone who is always overflowing with kindness towards me.) After racking my brain, reading old messages, and asking other high school friends we all couldn’t figure out what made her “hate” me so much.

Last time I was in town I left her flowers with a card asking to clear the air between us. Jim texted me to say thank you for her, even though she could’ve just done so herself. We set up a time to talk things out and she bailed at the last minute (again using Jim as the messenger.) My plan was to invite them both as to extend yet another olive branch to her, until I found out that every one of the family friends are invited to Jim’s wedding except for me. I saw Jen and her mom recently and we even talked about Jim’s wedding and no one mentioned I wasn’t invited. I get that it’s awkward to address but it would’ve been nicer than hearing about it from everyone else.

So, I decided to invite only Jim, with no plus one. My family is saying I’m being petty and should’ve invited them both as to not, “make her hate me more” but at this point I don’t think an invitation will change her mind. If I invite them both I do run the risk of her coming and being rude to me. At this point I feel guilty for not inviting her and possibly making it worse, but I also feel justified in my decision. I am truly torn about this and I am open to hearing other perspectives. AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this unfortunate situation.

