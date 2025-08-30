Aging Father Journaled To Preserve His Memories And Advice For The Future, But His Kids Found It Unsettling And Morbid

People often wait too long to say the things that matter the most, but one aging father was determined to avoid a similar fate.

But when he decided to write about his life in a guided journal for his children to read after he was gone, his kids were more freaked out than appreciative.

It left him wondering if his good intentions were lost on those who mattered most to him.

AITA for writing a journal for my kids about life after I’m gone, even though they say it’s “too much”? I (57M) recently started filling out a prompt-based guided journal called When I’m Gone by Corwin Harlan. It’s meant to be something my kids can read after I pass, filled with messages, life advice, memories, and little things I’ve never said out loud.

I’m not sick or anything—just feeling that I’ve entered a phase in life where I want to leave something meaningful behind. I never had this from my own parents, and maybe that’s why I feel it matters more.

The thing is, my daughter (25F) recently found it on my desk and said it was kind of morbid and too heavy. She said it made her feel anxious, like I’m preparing to die soon or hiding some bad health news (which I’m not). My son (28M) also said I’m overthinking and should just enjoy life.

Now I’m second-guessing myself. I never meant to scare them or make them uncomfortable. I just wanted to put down things I’ve always wanted to say in case I never get the chance. AITA for doing this even if it unsettles them?

It’s natural for parents to think about what they’ll leave behind for their kids.

